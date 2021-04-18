



Today in Windsor, the last journey of a man who began his life as a citizen nowhere almost a century ago, a refugee prince of German, Danish and Greek descent, his life as the English guardian of the monarchy and Queen for more than seven decades. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

It was not a state funeral. The Duke wanted something that was much smaller and more practical, which is why Land Rover was rehabilitated as a funeral. He also wanted to reflect on his lifelong connection to the military. But a number of planners cannot take into account the impact of a pandemic and the very private grief of a very public event.



