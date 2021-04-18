Coventry Children’s Home in the “moment of earthquake” that plunged them into crisis





The UK’s only nursing home for children told CoventryLive of their “massive earthquake moment” that they realized they would have to close their doors.

Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice has been providing end-of-life care and respite care to sick children and their families for 26 years.

Founded in Coventry a decade ago, Zoe’s Place also operates in Liverpool and Middlesbrough, providing a knowledgeable and skilled support network for families who need it most.

But when the pandemic spread, donations to Zoe’s Place in Ash Green dropped overnight, temporarily closing their doors, and 40 percent employee cuts followed.

The devastating consequences of the pandemic will continue to emerge as we emerge from lockdown, but children’s homes have been particularly hard-hit over the past year.

Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice in Coventry

I heard Coventry Life from Ian Carr, head of hospice fundraising, who described how a year in the life of the Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice was.

“It was really difficult,” Ian said.

“We closed our doors for the first time in all areas in 26 years. [Zoe’s Place] He is 10 years old in Coventry, 26 years old in Liverpool and Middlesbrough, about 20 years old, and the fact that this is the first time we have had to close is just a huge thing. ”

From April to August last year, 40 percent of Zoe’s Place employees were laid off across the board, including both clinical and non-clinical team members.

Ian described it as “a moment of a massive earthquake” when they realized how important the impact of the epidemic was on the nursing home.

“[The] The impact of the spanking is not only limited to the employees but also the major impact on the families who depend on our services.

“When you place these restrictions on a child with severe needs, parents describe themselves as a parent or part of the care. If you are caring for a child who has life-restricting conditions, you are obligated not to take that break at Zoe’s Place.

Read more related articles Read more related articles

“Our biggest concern was the families that we support and provide a great respite to.”

By the time August 2020 came and redundant layoffs were being made, the nursing home was operating four days a week, which they still do.

But then the second lockdown came into effect in November 2020 with the rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in Coventry and nationwide.

“On the second lockdown, we thought about closing the hospice again. The biggest story out of that was that we asked our families what impact it would have if we shut down again, to say the response was a resounding understatement.

Families came back in droves saying, ‘We need you – it would be very influential if you weren’t there, it gives us space to rest and breathe, and it allows us to be a family again.’

Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice in Coventry

“When you talk to our moms and dads, they feel so relaxed that we stayed open during the second and third lockdowns.

“Parents see their children thrive and really have fun when they come here.”

As the new year begins, the nursing home is looking to put together a survival plan.

Much of the fundraising is based on mass events like marathons and fairs, and the now rescheduled Coventry Half Marathon featured about 150 runners raising money for Zoe’s Place.

They also canceled their party and “Strictly Christmas” event, which would normally be huge fundraising opportunities.

Ian said, “This ability to go out into society for those events is just gone – the impact is enormous. It’s a great source of income here.

“We managed to find income elsewhere. We were very smart about fundraising. The February Virtual Squat Challenge raised £ 15,000 – you wouldn’t think it would raise that much money, but [we had] Almost 100 people do this.

“We made it work and we are still here and now looking forward to a brighter future.”

Ian could not say when he expected the hospice to return to seven days a week, but said that although there is a waiting list for families, the most vulnerable and sick children are being taken care of.

“It feels like we’re rebuilding and starting over. The loss of our valued employees has had a huge impact on the whole place, and most people have realized it is for the right reasons, and that means we have been able to stay open. We feel confident we can open it again.

“It starts with collecting money, with us, we know that the request is there, and we know the service that we can provide, so the goal now is to return the money to where it was before, and then they can provide the services we want when families need it.”

Catch up on the latest local news with our daily newsletter

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos