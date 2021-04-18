San Francisco is celebrating the 115th anniversary of the 1906 earthquake





The 115th anniversary of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake at Market & Jerry (Joseph Cousins ​​/ KTVU).

SAN FRANCISCO – Sunday morning marks 115 years since the Bay Area experienced the worst natural disaster in California history.

At 5:12 a.m. on April 18, the great earthquake of 1906 and fires destroyed about 80% of the city. Residents have awakened to tens of thousands of collapsing buildings and fires raged for days. Although it was not known how many had been killed, city supervisors agreed to officially document the deaths of at least 3,000 people. About 250,000 people were left homeless.

City leaders gathered Sunday morning at the Lotte Fountain for the memorial. It was younger than in years past due to COVID19 guidelines.

It is said that the fountain was a meeting place for families separated by disaster. It is one of the few structures left to survive an earthquake.

The Mayor of San Francisco London Bread speaks at the 115th anniversary of the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake Concert at Market & Geary (Joseph Cousins ​​/ KTVU).

Holding a celebration at the fountain and laying a wreath on it has been a part of tradition since 1915. Former Mayor Willie Brown and current Mayor London Mail Head of Speeches. Mayor Breed has often compared the resilience of people in 1906 to people dealing today with the coronavirus pandemic.

We go through earthquakes, we go through epidemics, ”Mayor Breed said.

“We go through things, but when the time comes and we need to get up like the Phoenix we are, we are so proud and together, and that’s what the people of 1906 did when we rebuilt this city.”

Mayor Breed led a minute of silence, the same duration as the earthquake itself. According to tradition, silence ended with a siren to honor the first responders, followed by singing.

