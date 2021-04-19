Angelos Tzurtzenis wins the World Press Photo Award





Image credit: Vasu Palu

Greek documentary photographer Angelos Tzurtzenis won the third prize in the “Long-Term Projects” category of global photojournalism for his series “Trapped in Greece”.

The photographer has been working on immigration issues for eight years.

This project – filmed in Samos and Lesbos, and in refugee camps across Greece – aims to explore human and social resilience.

Here are two of his photos:

A young refugee gazes at the border fence separating Greece and Macedonia, at the Idomeni border station in northern Greece.

Tens of thousands of people fleeing the war and their poverty-stricken homelands have been stranded in Greece since the height of the refugee crisis in Europe in 2016. According to a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in March 2016, more than a million people, most of them refugees from Syria and Iraq, Afghanistan had crossed the border into Greece since the beginning of 2015.

With the Balkan countries and European countries in northern Greece beginning to close their borders to immigrants, more than 90,000 people were left trapped in Greece, in camps or on the streets.

The Moria Reception and Identification Center, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, was the largest refugee camp in Europe, until it was burned in a fire in September 2020.

By the summer of 2020, nearly 20,000 people were living in a camp built to accommodate 3,000 people. Residents complained of rain, cold, disease, lack of food and safety, unsanitary toilets and lack of water. The fire on September 9 almost completely destroyed the camp. The Greek government said the fires were deliberately set off by migrants in protest against the camp’s situation in lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On the neighboring island of Samos, at the end of 2019, nearly 8,000 refugees were living in a former military base that was built to hold 650 people. Residents of the islands organized regular protests to demand the transfer of facilities to the mainland, and camp residents protested against this rule. living conditions.

On November 2, 2020, a fire broke out in the camp, two days after the island was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 6.7. Between 100 and 150 people lost their homes.

A man eats a meal cooked over an open fire, in a refugee camp in Samos, Greece. World Press Photo

The judges looked at 74,470 photos taken by 4,315 photographers before selecting the winners in eight categories including General News, Sports, Environment and Selfie.

The World Press Photo of the Year award was awarded to Danish photographer Mads Nissen, a photo of an 85-year-old Brazilian embracing for the first time in five months from a nurse through a transparent “hug curtain”.

Angelos Tzurtzenis

Angelos Tzurtzenis is a Greek documentary photographer based in Athens.

He graduated from the Leica Academy of Creative Photography in Athens with awards from Time Magazine (Wire Photographer of the Year), Photo of the Year International (POYi), Magnum Foundation, UNICEF, Sony, and Visa Pour l’Image.

Tzurtzenis has been working as a freelancer in Athens since 2007 and is a regular contributor to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

It covered the Arab Spring in Egypt and Libya, the revolution in Ukraine, the Haiti earthquake, and documented the lives of refugees and migrants in Greece, as well as the country’s economic crisis, for more than a decade.

Tags: Angelos Tzortzinis, Greece, News Greece, Greek Documentary Photographer, Greek News, Greek News Today, Idomeni, Lesbos, Mads Nissen, Moria Reception and Identification Center, Samos, Trapped in Greece , World Press Photo

