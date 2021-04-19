The Brazilian president has denied the blockade despite the death of 370,000 Covid – BBC News





Brazil has more than 370,000 deaths from Covide, one of the highest rates in the world. However, the country's president Jair Bolsonaro has refused to promise a blockade to help control the pandemic. Public health officials have called for it, but the president has stressed that the economic impact of a blockade is worse than the effects of the virus. Clive Myrie presents on BBC News Mark Lowen's Ten Reports in Sao Paulo.

