Global Earthquake Report Monday, April 19, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery

Mon, 19 Apr 2021, 16:20

16:20 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on April 19, 2021

Summary: 9 earthquakes 5.0+, 39 earthquakes 4.0+, 116 earthquakes 3.0+, 267 earthquakes 2.0+ (431 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 9 earthquakes, 4+: 39 earthquakes, 3+: 116 earthquakes, grade 2+: 267 earthquakes no earthquakes with magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 5.4 x 1013 Joules (14.9 GWh), equivalent 12,815 tons of TNT or 0.8 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.5 Banda C earthquake, 110 km northeast of Lospalos, Lautem, East Timor, April 19 4: 07 p.m. (GMT +9) # 2: 5.3 South Pacific earthquake, 88 km southwest of San Antonio, Valparaiso, Chile, Apr 18 11:18 p.m. (GMT -4) # 3: 5.3 North Pacific earthquake April 18 10: 10 p.m. (GMT -6) # 4: 5.1 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, April 19 5:03 a.m. (GMT + 12) # 5: 5.1 South Pacific earthquake, 82 km southwest of San Antonio, Valparaiso, Chile, 19 April 7:13 a.m. (GMT-4) # 6: 5.1 South Pacific earthquake, 77 km southwest of San Antonio, Region de Valparaiso, Chile, April 19 9:05 a.m. (GMT -4) # 7: 5.0 North earthquake Pacific Ocean, 44 km south of Ishinomaki, Miyagi, Japan, April 19 2 021 13:06: 22.49 # 8: 5.0 South Pacific earthquake, 79 km southwest of San Antonio, Valparaiso, Chile, April 19 12:11 am (GMT -4) # 9: 5.0 Xinjiang earthquake, 56 km southwest of Druzhba, Alakul region, Almaty Oblici, Kazakhstan, April 19 6:25 p.m. (GMT) +8) # 10: 4.9 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, April 19 5:31 a.m. (GMT +12) Earthquakes felt: # 1: 5.3 South Pacific earthquake, 88 km southwest of San Antonio, Valparaiso, Chile, April 18 11:18 pm (GMT -4) – 71 Report No. 2: 5.0 South Pacific earthquake, 79 km southwest of San Antonio, Valparaiso, Chile, April 19 12:11 a.m. (GMT -4) – 23 reports No. 3: 4.8 25 km northwest earthquake Tacna, Peru, April 18 7:27 p.m. (GMT -5) – 13 reports No. 4: 5.1 South earthquake Pacific Ocean, 77 km southwest of San Antonio, de Valparaiso region, Chile, April 19 9:05 a.m. (-4 GMT) – 13 Report No. 5: 5.1 South Pacific earthquake, 82 km southwest of San Antonio, Valparaiso, Chile , April 19 7:13 a.m. (EST GMT -4) – 13 Report No. 6: 3.6 Earthquake 13 km east of Toyota, Aichi, Japan, April 19, 2021 22:50: 49.49 – 5 Reports # 7: 3.9 North Pacific earthquake, 80 km west of Cihuatlan, Jalisco, Mexico, 2021-04-19 03:03:22 (Hora de México) – 4 Reports # 8: 4.6 earthquake 10.9 km northeast of Bandar-e Genāveh, Bushehr, Iran, April 19 2:47 am (GMT +4: 30) ) – 4 Reports # 9: 2.0 5 km ESE Earthquake from Interlaken, California, USA, April 18, 2021 22:04 GMT – 3 Reports # 10: 3.0 Departamento de Susques earthquake, 181 km west of San Salvador de Jujuy, Departamento de Doctor Manuel Belgrano, Jujuy, Argentina, 04/18/2021 23:53:36 – 3 Reports # 11: 4.6 Chiapas Nuevo earthquake, 26 km southwest of Centalapa de Figueroa, Chiapas, Mexico, April 18, 2021 5:47 pm ( GMT -5) – Two reports # 12: 3.7 South China Sea, 10.5 km southwest of Iba, Zambales, Central Luzon, Philippines, April 19, 2021 07:07 GMT – Two reports # 13: 4.1 earthquake 31 km northeast of Bandar -e Genāveh, Bushehr, Iran, April 19 2:20 am (GMT + 4: 30) – Two reports # 14: 5.5 Banda Sea earthquake, 110 km N ortheast of Lospalos, Lautém, East Timor, April 19 4:07 pm (GMT +9) – Two reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale near Xigaze, Tibet, China, was reported just 23 minutes ago by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred 75 kilometers below the epicenter on the evening of Monday, April 19, 2021 at 8:12 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … Read all A 5.1-magnitude earthquake occurred on the morning of Monday, April 19, 2021 at 7:13 a.m. local time near San Antonio, San Antonio County, Valparaiso, Chile, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). … Read all A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 8:22 pm local time near Shikotan, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, according to the European Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC). … Read all Just 10 minutes ago, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Ternate, Maluku Uttara, Indonesia. The earthquake was recorded on the afternoon of Monday, April 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the surface. … read everything

