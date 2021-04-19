Earthquake information: Mag average. 5.3 Earthquake – South Pacific, 88 km southwest of San Antonio, Valparaiso, Chile, on April 18 11:18 pm (GMT-4)





April 19 03:31 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery after 13 minutes. April 19 03:25: Volume recalculated from 5.4 to 5.2. 11 km (6.9 mi) epicenter location corrected towards E.19 Apr 3:40 pm: Now with data updates from the GUG (U.). The epicenter location was corrected at 1.6 km (1 mi) WNW.

Just 8 minutes ago, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near San Antonio, San Antonio County, Valparaiso, Chile. The tremor was recorded late on Sunday night, April 18, 2021 at 11:18 pm local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, and the event was introduced by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the first seismic agency. A second report was subsequently released by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which classified it as an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale.Based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake was not supposed to cause any significant damage, but it was likely to feel Many people describe it as a slight vibration in the epicenter area. The weak tremors were probably felt in Los Navigantes (population 230) located 53 km from the epicenter, San Antonio (85,700) 62 km away, Cartagena (population 16,900) 65 km away, Milibela (population 63,100) 90 km away , Valparaiso (282.400) at 110 km, Viña del Mar (population area 294,600) at 115 km, and Coelboy (popup 130,300) at 118 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Aida 1493 Konchali (176 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10sec: It was light but it felt like one small wave after the other but very light where I am

Viña del Mar / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 min: circular soft vibration, no underground noise. | One user found this interesting.

163 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (side) / 15-20 seconds

178.3 km northeast or the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration

Viña del Mar (125.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

Puente Alto, Santiago, Chile (178.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds: move motion and cpas

In the qilpue chile (139.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single head bump / 1-2 sec: I felt my heart starting to beat stronger than it scared me so much

183.6 km northeast or the epicenter [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Santiago (181.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2sec

The High Bridge (168 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (side) / 20-30 sec

Viña del Mar (133.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 min: g

186.2 km Northeastern Europe or the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

353.8 km northeast or the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / horizontal (side) swing (reported through our app) Peumo (117.9 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / 30-60 seconds (reported with our app)

The High Bridge (174.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

Tonquin (110 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / clanking, shaking / 10-15 seconds (reported through our app)

las condes / weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake / 10-15 sec

181.3 km northeast or the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 30-60 sec

173.1 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 15-20 sec

Le Parchia (188 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 10-15 seconds (reported through our app)

Santiago Centro, Region Metropolitana / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 seconds

Santiago, Central Station / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Quilpué / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 sec

149.5 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds (reported with our app)

Navidad / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration: Felt

Talca / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 sec

Quintay (115 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Santo Domingo (83.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 15-20 seconds

Maipu (161 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Vibration and rolling / Very short (reported through our app) 118.4 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds (reported with our app)

Tobalapa 5151, Nyonoa (181.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration: OK

Pechelmo (58.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

Santiago / MMI II / Single Side Vibration / 5-10 sec

153.2 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 30-60 seconds (reported with our app)

Santiago (170.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds

Santiago, las condes / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 s: Quiet

Santiago / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Swing horizontally (sideways)

Santiago (174.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 sec

Viña del Mar / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 minutes: Mild vibration, detectable at rest. The lamp swings, some things move a little. No underground noise. no damage.

Tapu / Moderate Vibration (MMI V)

Santiago de Chile, Puente Alto (174.6 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 10-15 sec

Última esperanza Rancagua / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (side) / 10-15 seconds

Quilpué / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 sec

rauco / very weak vibration (MMI II) / single vertical bump / very short: just hard hit, no movement

141.5 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds (reported through our app)

Santiago / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / Very Short

172.8 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Simple roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 1-2 min

85.1 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Hard to describe complex movement / 10-15 seconds

Santo Domingo / MIMI IV

172.1 km from Northeastern Europe or the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 sec

Santiago (168.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (side) / 15-20 seconds

Garropo / Light Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swing / 20-30 sec

Santiago (176 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

Pudahuel / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Very short

Santiago, Chile (172.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal sway (Side) / Too short

Rancagua / Soft Swing (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 30-60sec

San Antonio (88.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec

175 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 sec: Susto

Rancagua / Soft Swing (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 30-60sec

San Alfonso / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Clank, shake / 30-60 seconds

Pichilemu / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / 5-10 sec

San Vicente de Tagua Tagua / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single head protrusion / 15-20 seconds

Santiago / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5s

Santiago de Chile (183.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds (reported through our app)

Santiago / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 15-20 seconds

Rancagua (146.3 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 10-15secs: It was long and similar to slow motion. I thought an earthquake was coming. Also, my wife went to the bathroom and thought it was the cause of the movement. (Reported by our app)

Santiago / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / 5-10 sec

Viña del Mar Chile (136.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Santiago / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Soft Roll (Sideways tilt in one direction) / 5-10 seconds

Chile (117 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / Very short

Santiago, Chile (174.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / Very short

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 20 km2 (= 8 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 8 kilometers (5 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Twice the length of the fissure area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (check the map below to verify).

April 19, 2021 15:02 UTC

| 4.3 m |

37.7 km (23.4 mi) depth

|

Distance 15 km (9 miles)

| GUG (United States Chile) | details

April 19, 2021 at 14:33 UTC

| M 3.1 |

38 km (23.6 mi) deep

|

14 km (9 miles) distance

| GUG (United States Chile) | details

April 19, 2021 at 13:47 UTC

| 3.9 m |

37.9 km (23.5 mi) deep

|

12 km (8 miles) distance

| GUG (United States Chile) | details

April 19, 2021 at 13:31 UTC

| 3.7 m |

35.7 km (22.2 mi) depth

|

13 km (8 miles) distance

| GUG (United States Chile) | details

April 19, 2021, 13:05 UTC

| 5.1M |

37.2 km (23.1 mi) depth

|

14 km (9 miles) distance

| GUG (United States Chile) | details

April 19, 2021 at 12:04 PM UTC

| 2.8m |

37.4 km (23.2 mi) depth

|

7 km (5 miles) distance

| GUG (United States Chile) | details

April 19, 2021, 12:01 UTC

| 3.8 m |

22.6 km (14 mi) deep

|

11 km (7 miles) distance

| GUG (United States Chile) | details

April 19, 2021 at 11:13 UTC

| 5.1M |

38.4 km (23.9 mi) depth

|

7 km (4 miles) distance

| GUG (United States Chile) | details

April 19, 2021, 08:29 UTC

| M 3.5 |

40.7 km (25.3 mi) depth

|

Distance 9 km (6 miles)

| GUG (United States Chile) | details

April 19, 2021, 7:06 UTC

| 2.8m |

37.8 km (23.5 mi) deep

|

7 km (4 miles) distance

| GUG (United States Chile) | details

April 19, 2021 at 4:11 UTC

| M 5.0 |

34.4 km (21.4 mi) depth

|

10 km (6 miles) distance

| GUG (United States Chile) | Details Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while we search through millions of records, this may take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

