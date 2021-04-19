Russia has taken ill-fated critic Putin to a Navalny prison hospital – BBC News





Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been taken to a prison hospital, and authorities say his condition is "gratifying." He has been on hunger strike for 20 days, complaining of inadequate medical care. It is now located in Vladimir, a city east of Moscow. Navalny was jailed in February on suspicion of politically motivated old crime charges.

