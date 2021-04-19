Earthquake in the Market – Discovery Sports





Mbappe, Neymar, Haaland, Lewandowski, Kimmich … could be a short list of favorites for the Ballon d’Or. In fact, the first two will be ahead in the race now after Bayern and Dortmund were eliminated in the Champions League. But in this case they share lines because landing the Premier League at the Football Airport leaves them outside the building. Neither the Bundesliga nor the French League are at present in line with the gigantic project headed by Florentino Perez and this leaves the list of top-tier footballers, if the new competition continues, out of focus.

The PSG couple and Signal Iduna Park’s reigning Norwegian cyborg are already regular champions on the transfer market. But if their teams don’t participate in the world’s biggest show at club level, the questions about their future become overwhelming. Neymar is about to finish his renovation, unlike Mbappe who was clear on Sunday and bargained over a question about his future. “If my thinking about renewal progressed? No, the most important thing now is winning matches. ”In the absence of confirmation, would you now suspect Ney as well?

Change course in Paris?

In the case of the Brazilian, his most well-known highest bidder, Barcelona. Since Camp Nou was changed to Princes’ Park in 2017, flirting with the return to Barcelona has been steady. This cycle, which continues to demonstrate the happiness of Paris Saint-Germain, has also featured that eternal buzz that accompanies it. Nasser Al-Khelaifi has installed himself on behalf of UEFA, a body that has belonged to its executive committee since 2019. It remains to be seen whether the risk of running out of stars will change the position of the Qatari supreme leader …

Comparison between Mbappe and Neymar. BeSoccer Pro

And that is that if Neymar is at risk, Mbappe’s earthquake will be much larger. While we were progressing, his contract extension did not come forward (it expires, like Neymar, in 2022) and in Madrid are rubbing their hands of their refusal. Florentino Perez wants to be the flag for the new Santiago Bernabeu stadium, and this new scenario could be one of the strong assets to end Bundy’s persuasion. Additionally, Liverpool, another siren whose tune is trying to woo the striker, is also part of the twelve Premier League founders. Y We cannot forget Verratti, Marquinhos and Di María …

Haaland rocks Signal Iduna Park

Hence, we had already speculated that Haaland was the other permanent name with regard to rumors. Media Europa has its eyes set on the impressive Borusser Landfill, and interestingly enough, they all belong to the Big-12, to summon it somehow. Real Madrid and Manchester United are the strongest who have knocked on his door since Erling dropped him with goals. But the young Norwegian’s scoring boom put Chelsea and Manchester City in the race.

The epidemic has affected Dortmund and sports results (fifth place) have jeopardized their presence in the upcoming Champions League, resulting in a difficult economic situation. The year 2022 was the key date for Haaland’s sale of the agreement reached at the time of its signing, but everything could accelerate with the course of events. Plus, he wouldn’t be the only black and yellow soccer player who would rock the market, because Jadon Sancho, United’s old longing, or Geo Reina would also be hard to keep on the ladder team.

Bayern is on fire

While the other giants, Bayern Munich, will have to face their star renewals against the backdrop of the Premier League. Similar case to PSG with Neymar and Mbappé. They have already lost Thiago and will do the same with Alaba and Boateng because they had no success in negotiating a contract extension. The list of stars ending in 2023 is flashy: Kimmich, Lewandowski, Coman, Gnabry, Müller, and Neuer. Indeed, the backbone of the entire Bavarian team.

Kimmich metric analysis. BeSoccer Pro

In the case of the veterans (Lewandowski, Muller, and Neuer) the conversation will definitely be easier, but keeping Kimmish, Koeman or Gnabry now that their careers have skyrocketed would be a good headache. To make matters worse, everything comes with the powder keg caused by the relationship between Hanse Flick and Hassan Salih Hamidic, a tension that ended with the coach losing his hand with the sporting director: he will leave the ship at the end of the tournament. Getting a lot of talent out of Allianz won’t be easy or cheap, but if the Premier League continues, it doesn’t look like money will be an issue …

Strangers

And all this without taking into account the huge number of footballers who will remain in the rest of the teams. Kamavinga, Milinkovic-Savic, Conde, Richarlison, Declan Rice, Madison, Greelish, Coulibaly, Owar, Wirts, Zaniolo, Calvert Lewin, Fabian … a very long time in which we find future stars like Real Madrid’s dreamy Camavinga or A Koundé who Seville will find it difficult to hold. Lots of big names that will appear in the next market if the battle between Superliga and the rest doesn’t end in a truce.

