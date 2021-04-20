3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Lubin, Lower Silesia, Poland / Vulcan Discovery





Try our free app!

See also: monthly reports

Monday, April 19, 2021, 22:34

22:34 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Earthquake 3.1 Apr 20 12:26 am (GMT +2)

Just 7 minutes ago, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred near Lubin, Lower Silesia, Poland. The tremor was recorded just after midnight Tuesday 20 April 2021 at 12:26 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, and the event was presented by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the first seismic agency. To include cities or towns near the epicenter where the earthquake may have felt a very weak tremor, Isoka (No. 330) located 4 km from the epicenter, Chucciano (population 8200) 8 km away, Pulkovice (population 21600) 11 km away. Km, Lupine (population 77,500) is 23 km away, and Gojov (population 68,500) is 23 km away. In Boleslawiec (40,700 inhabitants, 34 km away), Legnica (106,000 inhabitants, 36 km away), and Noa Sol (40,400 inhabitants, 37 km away), the earthquake may not have been felt.

If you feel like this, report it on our website or app now!

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

Date and time: April 20, 2021 12:26 a.m. (GMT +2) local time (April 19, 2021 22:26 GMT) Size: 3.1 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 51.49 ° N / 15.91 ° ​​E (county Pulkowice, Lower Silesia, Poland) Preliminary data source: GFZ Previous News A 3.5-magnitude earthquake occurred Monday afternoon April 19, 2021 at 5:11 pm local time near Norman, Cleveland County, Oklahoma, USA, as reported by American Geological Survey. … Read all A 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred just 9 minutes ago 8 miles northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, according to the US Geological Survey. … Read all A 4.1 magnitude earthquake near Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, California, USA, was reported just 6 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey, the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States . The earthquake occurred 1.7 miles below the epicenter on the morning of Monday April 19, 2021 at 11:50 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … Read all the summary: 11 earthquakes 6.0+, 104 earthquakes 5.0+, 678 earthquakes 4.0+, 2,320 earthquakes 3.0+, 4,783 earthquakes 2.0+ (7,896 total) … Read all 4.2 earthquakes near Puerto Francisco de Orellana, Provincia de Francisco de Orellana, Ecuador, was reported 31 minutes ago by the Institute of Geophysics of the National Polytechnic School of Quito (IGEPN), which is the main national agency monitoring seismic activity in this part of the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of one kilometer below the epicenter at around noon on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 12:13 PM local time. The magnitude and other earthquake parameters could still be changed in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos