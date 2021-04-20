Scottish elections: why Douglas Ross doesn’t want Scottish Tory leader Indyref2





Scottish Conservatives have unveiled a manifesto for the upcoming Holyrood election today, pledging to “rebuild Scotland” and block a second vote on independence. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

It seems that Douglas Ross has turned their position on NHS salaries to a turnaround. We talked to Mr. Ross. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source