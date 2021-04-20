Critic Navalny Putin went to a prison hospital after a three-week hunger strike





Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s lawyer said his health was deteriorating, even though he was taken to a prison hospital this morning. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Navalny has been on hunger strike for 20 days and is being denied access to his doctors. The US has warned that Moscow would have serious consequences if it were to die in prison. Tensions between Moscow and the West are at an all-time high, with Russia taking more than 150,000 troops to the Ukrainian border and following diplomatic talks between Russia and the Czech Republic.



