Tarifa: Biden is right. It is time to leave Afghanistan
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria says President Joe Biden made the right decision to withdraw U.S. fighting troops from Afghanistan because the United States cannot get the country’s democracy and reforms to function without a powerful, competent, and legitimate local partner. Fareed discusses the future of the region with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. #FareedZakaria #CNN #FareedZakariaGPS.
