Fixed smartphone network provides earthquake early warning in Costa Rica





Early warnings of earthquakes can be delivered successfully using a small network of ready-made smartphones connected to building panels, according to a study conducted in Costa Rica last year.

In his presentation at the 2021 SSA annual meeting, Ben Brooks of the US Geological Survey said that the ASTUTI (Alerta Sismica Temprana Utilizando Teléfonos Inteligentes) network of more than 80 stations operates similarly to scientific warning systems. .

Within six months of ASTUTI’s operation, there were 13 earthquakes that caused noticeable shaking in Costa Rica, including the city of San Jose where the network was deployed. The system was able to detect and alert five of these earthquakes, as Brooks and colleagues identified when they “rewind” seismic events to test their network.

Brooks said the system alerts are triggered when the vibration exceeds a certain threshold, equivalent to slightly lower than expected for a 5-magnitude earthquake, as measured by accelerometers already built into the phones.

In simulations of the 7.6-magnitude Nicoya earthquake in 2012 in Costa Rica, Astute could have sent his first alerts on average 9 to 13 seconds after the event.

“The level of performance over the six months is encouraging,” Brooks said. “Cascadia events in the Pacific Northwest are similar to the subduction zone in Costa Rica, and ShakeAlert transmission times in Cascadia are around 10 seconds, so they are comparable.”

He noted that ASTUTI demonstrates low-cost earthquake early warning capabilities for areas lacking as well as network-grade stations such as those behind ShakeAlert.

“I would imagine that would be attractive to countries with fewer resources to devote to earthquake early warning, but also perform at a level that I imagine would interest even the wealthiest countries,” Brooks said.

Brooks and colleagues suggested that in-smartphone accelerometers are ideal for low-cost networks. “If you were to build your own sensors, there would be a lot of cost in maintaining them, and soon the sensors would be outdated,” Brooks said.

He added that by using commercial technology, “we leave the big telecom companies to do research and development and we only publish it.”

The phones were deployed in the homes of researchers and staff at the Observatorio Vulcanologico y Sismologico de Costa Rica (OVSICORI). The phones were placed in a protective plastic box before being affixed to the base plate with 3M tape. As a result, the phones sense an earthquake through a frame filter, rather than directly as it would with buried seismometers.

During testing, the system did not issue any false alerts. The researchers’ analysis suggests that the system could send alerts to 15% to 75% of Costa Rica’s population in sufficient time to implement instability responses, if it alerts the entire country after the earthquake is detected.

State-level alerting may be a successful network strategy, as recent studies show that people tend to be more tolerant than previously thought to receive warnings even if they don’t feel the vibration, especially if they live in high-risk areas like Brooks Costa Rica said.

The work was funded by the United States Agency for International Development, Office of Humanitarian Aid. ASTUTI’s next steps are to develop an app to make it more user-friendly and to spread it more widely across the country.

Brooks predicts that low-cost networks like ASTUTI will be a growing trend in earthquake early warning over the next decade. “When your goal is to be a warning, you don’t necessarily need the finest equipment.”

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! Is not responsible for the accuracy of the newsletters sent to EurekAlert! Through contributing institutions or to use any information through the EurekAlert system.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos