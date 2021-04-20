Connect with us

Breaking: Man City and Chelsea ‘preparing to leave European Super League’

There are major developments in the history of the European Super League of football. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Boris Johnson is said to have promised to drop what he called a “legislative bomb” to prevent England’s football clubs from entering the planned European Superliga. The Prime Minister’s commitment to change the law to thwart the plans is the ultimate salvation of an increasingly harsh war of words. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News

