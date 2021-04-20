Funeral pirates have burned the dead in India amid a second devastating wave





While India records more than 200,000 Covid cases every day, the country is showing that it is much worse than the first wave.

It now has the second highest number of cases worldwide, after the United States, and the capital of New Delhi is the largest affected city, and hospitals are expected to run out of oxygen tomorrow. India withdrew the ball earlier this year after Covid infections fell to new lows after a successful blockade occurred. But the numbers gradually grew in March, to more than 100,000 by April 4th. The number of new cases a day nearly tripled at the end of last week, with more than 270,000 cases officially registered. It's a similar story to the deaths associated with Covid. On February 15, only 81 were officially reported, which was very low for a country of more than a billion people. As of March 15, 131 deaths per day had risen steadily. But there has been a significant rise in the last month, with a new record of 1,800 deaths in the last 24 hours. Mandakini Gahlot has now reported from New Delhi.



