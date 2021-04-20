How did this NASA engineer go from Gaza to Mars





NASA scientists created history yesterday when a small helicopter flew to Mars – an epic achievement, 170,000,000 kilometers from Earth.

For Loay Elbasouni, one of NASA's chief engineers at California, this horrific trip reflected his adventure after he grew up in Gaza in the Middle East and went to America to study when he was 20 years old. We were able to talk to him a few days ago while he and the team were making final preparations.



