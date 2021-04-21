The UK promises to reduce its carbon emissions by 78% by 2035





The government has announced a rapid acceleration of targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Ministers pledged to reduce carbon emissions by 78%, 15 years earlier than planned, by 2035. Compared to 1990 levels. The ambitious goal will lead to tremendous changes in daily life. Critics have warned that the existing targets are also not being met, and what is the hope for a greener future when a new Cumbrian coal mine is planned and offers are being made to expand airports across the country? We looked at today’s announcement and the evolution of the COP-26 conference to be held in the UK during the year. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source