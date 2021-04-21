Connect with us

US says Russian army close to Ukraine “bigger than in 2014”

The US has said that Russia’s army near Ukraine is larger than it was in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea. Since mid-March, Ukraine and Western governments have warned that Russian troops are accumulating troops in Crimea and the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine. However, Russia has downplayed accusations of military overcrowding near the Ukrainian border. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

