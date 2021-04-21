Earthquake and fire made Japan import the most fuel for more than 20 years





Japan’s fuel imports reached their highest level in more than two decades after a series of accidents, including an earthquake and refinery fire, limiting production in some of the country’s processors.

Foreign purchases of so-called petroleum spirits – a category that includes gasoline and naphtha – rose to more than 3 million kiloliters in March, the most since August 2000, according to Japanese Finance Ministry data. Imports increased by 19% from the previous month.

Most fuels in more than 20 years

Japan’s imports of petroleum spirits rose to their highest level since August 2000

Source: Ministry of Finance

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Fukushima in mid-February, shutting down a number of refineries, although some managed to restart within days. However, ENEOS Holdings Inc. only resumed operations at the sole crude oil unit at the Sendai refinery in northern Japan last week, while the start-up of its Chiba plant was postponed until later this month.

See also: Japan assesses damage after an earthquake near Fukushima

Adding to the pressure on fuel production, the Ineos Wakayama refinery in western Japan was closed late last month after a fire broke out. The factory is still shutting down with no scheduled restart date.

Meanwhile, Japan’s imports of crude oil in March fell 17% from a year earlier to around 12 million kiloliters, according to the ministry’s data. The country’s refineries carry out planned maintenance during the spring, usually between March and May.

Before he’s here, he’s at Bloomberg Station.

Learn more.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos