3.1 Small Earthquake Hits Near Salinas, Monterey County, California, USA / Volcano Discovery

Wed, 21 Apr 2021, 04:04

04:04 am | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

3.1 Earthquake 20 April 8:55 pm (GMT -7)

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 3.1 earthquake occurred just 8 minutes ago 12 miles northeast of Salinas, California, USA, and the earthquake struck at a very shallow depth 3.2 miles below the epicenter near Salinas, Monterey County, California, USA USA, Tuesday evening, April 20, 2021 at 8:55 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) which recorded the 3.1 magnitude earthquake also, based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Perhaps a weak tremor was felt in San Juan Bautista (population 2000) located two miles from the epicenter, and from other towns or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake might have been felt since the very weak tremor includes Brundel (population 17,600) ) And located 7 miles away. From the epicenter, Hollister (37,500 people) is 9 miles, Salinas (population 157,400) is 12 miles, Watsonville (53,600 people) is 12 miles, and Gilroy (53,200 people) is 12 miles. In Morgan Hill (which has a population of 42,900, 21 miles away), and San Jose (1026900, 40 miles away), the earthquake might not have been felt.

Date & Time: April 20, 2021 8:55 PM (GMT -7) local time (April 21 2021 03:55 GMT) Size: 3.1 Depth: 5.2 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 36.83 ° N / 121.56 ° West) San Benito, California Primary data source: USGS

