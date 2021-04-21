George Floyd: How important is Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict against the U.S.? – BBC Newsnight





After deliberating for 10 hours, the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges related to George Floyden’s death. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

The jury found the perpetrators of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and homologated homicide. When the former police officer was arrested last May, he was shot for more than nine minutes on his knees on top of Floyd and the video footage sparked protests in the U.S. and around the world over the use of police force against minorities. Is this a turning point in history? Aleem Maqbool reported. Along with Emily Maitlis are Rachel Paulose, a former U.S. attorney for Minnesota, Cedrick Frazier, a Minnesota state representative, and CK Hoffler, president of the U.S. National Bar Association. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

