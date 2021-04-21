Uncategorized
People react to Derek Chauvin guilty of George Floyd’s death – BBC News
People gathered outside the Minneapolis courthouse erupted in joy when they learned that Derek Chauvin was guilty of all charges for the death of George Floyd. The former police officer has been charged with three counts – second-degree murder, third-degree murder and murder. Chauvin’s knee was shot in the neck by George Floyd last May, sparking global protests against racism. #BBCAnews.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]