Global Earthquake Report for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Try our free app!

See also: monthly reports

Wed, Apr 21 2021, 19:20

19:20 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on April 21, 2021

Summary: 3 earthquakes 5.0+, 29 earthquakes 4.0+, 151 earthquakes 3.0+, 265 earthquakes 2.0+ (448 total) This report is updated hourly. 5+ scale: 3 earthquakes, score 4+: 29 earthquakes, 3+: 151 earthquakes, grade 2+: 265 earthquakes no earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 2.7 x 1013 joules (7.54 GWh, i.e. The equivalent of 6,487 tons of TNT or 0.4 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.6 South Pacific earthquake Apr 21 7:21 am (GMT +12) # 2: 5.0 North Pacific Earthquake, Northern Mariana Islands, April 21 6:01 am (GMT +10) # 3: 5.0 earthquake 45 km south of Mindy, Southern Highlands Province, Papua New Guinea, April 21 2:47 pm (GMT +10) # 4: 4.9 Solomon Sea earthquake, Papua New Guinea, April 21 10:17 PM (GMT +10) # 5: 4.7 Westland earthquake area, West Coast, 86 km northwest Wanaka, New Zealand, April 21 5:50 pm (GMT) +12) # 6: 4.6 208 km SE of Aral, Xinjiang, China, April 21 10:16 am (GMT +8) # 7: 4.5 earthquake 89 km northeast of Xigaze, Tibet, China, April 21 9:28 pm (GMT +8) # 8: 4.5 Earthquake 90 km northeast of Taldykorgan, Almaty A. And Plisi, Kazakhstan, April 21 11:11 pm (GMT +6) # 9: 4.4 earthquake 32 km northeast of Bengkulu, Bengkulu, Indonesia, April 21 9:32 pm (GMT +7) # 10: 4.3 North Pacific earthquake, 48 km south of Usulutan, El Salvador, 2021-04-20 16:52:17: # 1: 3.3 earthquake 3.2 km north of Zagreb, HR.21.3186885, Zagreb City, Croatia, April 20, 2021 21:15 GMT-691 Reports # 2 : 4.1 earthquake 5.3 km northeast of Grindavík, Iceland, April 20 11:05 p.m. (GMT +0) – 33 reports No. 3: earthquake 3.2 the Sulu Sea, 54 km west of Isabela, Philippines, April 21, 2021 – 02:18 p.m. (timing Pacific) – 14 reports No. 4: 3.1 San Benito County Earthquake, 12 miles northeast of Salinas, Monterey County, California, USA, April 20, 2021 8:55 PM (GMT -7) – 13 reports No. 5: 2.2 earthquake Alicante, 8.1 km south of Gandia, Valencia, Spain, April 21, 2021 00:36 GMT – 6 Reports # 6: 3.1 Earthquake 7.2 km east of Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand, April 21, 2021 03:21 GMT – 6 Reports # 7: 2.4 Kwak e Pokupsko, res Taat Zagreb, 32 km south of Zagreb, Croatia, April 20, 2021 23:36 GMT – 5 reports # 8: 4.0 South Pacific earthquake, 31 km south of Lima, Peru, April 21 11:11 am (GMT – 5) – 5 reports # 9: 3.2 5.4 km SW of Kamioka, Kyoto, Japan, April 21, 2021 04: 43: 30.24 – 4 Reports # 10: Earthquake 4.7 Westland, West Coast, 86 km NW Wanaka, New Zealand, April 21 5: 50 p.m. (GMT +12) – 4 Reports # 11: 3.2 Kilis earthquake, 15 km north of Split, Split-Dalmatia, Croatia, April 20, 2021 22:46 GMT – 4 reports # 12: 3.2 km NNE earthquake from Grindavík, Iceland, April 20, 2021 23:29 GMT – 3 Reports # 13: Earthquake 2.7 55 miles southwest of Kaktovik, North Slope, Alaska, USA, April 21, 2021 07:20 GMT – Two reports # 14: 3.5 Earthquake 43 Km northeast of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, 2021-04-21 04:30:54 (Hora de México) – 2 reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous News Summary: 12 earthquakes 6.0+, 108 earthquakes 5.0+, 750 earthquakes 4.0+, 2,623 earthquakes 3.0+, 5,333 earthquakes 2.0+ (8,826 total) … Read all Just 13 minutes ago, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Bencolo, Bengkulu, Indonesia. The earthquake was recorded on the evening of Wednesday April 21, 2021 at 9:32 PM local time, with an average depth of 98 km below the surface. … Read all A 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred just 17 minutes ago, 90 kilometers northeast of Xigaze, China, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). … Read all Just 9 minutes ago, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Pahala, Hawaii County, Hawaii, USA. The tremor was recorded early on Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021 at 2:09 am local time, at a fairly shallow depth of 22 miles below the surface. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos