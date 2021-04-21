The city struck two earthquakes in two days





Sparta hit two earthquakes in two days

Two earthquakes struck Sparta over a two-day period, and according to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake, measuring 1.7 magnitude, shook the city at 11:53 am Tuesday morning. Hit about 1.2 miles from town, click the video player above to see the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The second earthquake was reported at 3:24 PM on Wednesday. Its strength was 2.3 degrees. Wednesday’s earthquake struck 3.7 miles from Sparta. A viewer of WXII 12 News said it was not the 5.1 magnitude of the earthquake that struck the summer of 2020, but that “his whole house shook.”

Sparta, North Carolina –

Two earthquakes hit Sparta over a period of two days.

According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7, shook the city at 11:53 am on Tuesday morning. It hit about 1.2 miles from town.

The second earthquake was reported at 3:24 pm Wednesday. Its strength was 2.3 degrees. Wednesday’s earthquake struck 3.7 miles from Sparta.

A viewer of WXII 12 News said it was not a magnitude 5.1 earthquake that struck summer 2020, but that “his entire house shook.”

