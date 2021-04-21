Uncategorized
India sees the highest number of deaths in Covid per day among the second deadliest waves – BBC News
India is under a second hard wave of Covid-19 and many states are struggling to cope with the rising number. The country had 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, a total since the pandemic began. The Indian capital Delhi is currently in a week-long closure after cases have plagued the city’s health system. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#BBCAnews.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]