A moderate tremor of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was reported at a distance of 33 km northeast of Akhiesar, Turkey / VolcanoDiscovery

Wed, Apr 21 2021, 21:25

21:25 PM

4.3 earthquake on April 22 12:17 am (GMT +3)

Just 6 minutes ago, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred near Akhisar, Manisa, Turkey. The earthquake was recorded just after midnight Thursday April 22, 2021 at 12:17 am local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, the event was reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the first seismic agency Take over the task of monitoring earthquakes. Based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. The weak vibration was probably felt in Sındırgı (population 10900) located 14 km from the epicenter, Bigadiç (population 15200) 29 km away, Akhisar (population 84700) 33 km away, Kırkağaç (population 27100) 38 km away, Soma (65,900) is 44 km away, and Dimershi (population 21,400) is 48 km away. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak tremor include Balikesir (population 238,200) located 61 km from the epicenter, and Dorsonby (17,500) at 67 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: April 21, 2021 21:17 GMT Size: 4.2 Depth: 5.0 km Latitude / Longitude at center: 39.13 ° N / 28.12 ° E (Balikesir, Turkey) Primary data source: EMSC Previous News Summary: 12 earthquake 6.0 +, 108 earthquakes 5.0+, 750 earthquakes 4.0+, 2,623 earthquakes 3.0+, 5,333 earthquakes 2.0+ (8,826 total) … Read all Just 13 minutes ago, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Binkolo, Bengkulu, Indonesia. The earthquake was recorded on the evening of Wednesday April 21, 2021 at 9:32 PM local time, with an average depth of 98 km below the surface. … Read all A 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred just 17 minutes ago, 90 kilometers northeast of Xigaze, China, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). … Read all Just 9 minutes ago, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Pahala, Hawaii County, Hawaii, USA. The tremor was recorded early on Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021 at 2:09 am local time, at a fairly shallow depth of 22 miles below the surface. … Read all A 3.3-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the morning on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 4:38 a.m. local time near Sunnyside, Yakima County, Washington, USA, according to the US Geological Survey. … read everything

