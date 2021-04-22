Globe ensures earthquake preparedness among staff and facilities





Globe continues to promote a culture of preparedness for all its employees and facilities in the event of a strong earthquake by joining the National Synchronized Earthquake Training (NSED) this past March.

NSED is regulated by the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC), and NSED is conducted on a quarterly basis to assess the readiness, response and capabilities of various companies and institutions in the event of a strong earthquake in the country.

Employees participated in Globe offices and technical facilities in the first quarter of NSED which was almost done due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the alarm went off, they immediately practiced a “Duck, Cover and Hold,” or DCH routine, a procedure that can reduce injury and death during an earthquake. However, evacuation exercises have been avoided in line with health and safety protocols.

“The safety of our employees is always at the top of our concerns, so we continually strive to instill a culture of readiness in the organization even as we prepare to work from home in the event of a massive earthquake,” said Risa Maneigo Ayala, Head of Risk Management at Globe.

Globe’s prior earthquake training practices within company offices and technical sites demonstrated such acute employee readiness as they demonstrated an immediate response while participating. Globe desks are also equipped with hard hats and first aid and emergency response kits for staff to use in the event of an evacuation.

This time where the majority of employees are working from home, Globe has made sure to provide the workforce and their families with relevant information to ensure their safety during natural disasters. Employees have been advised to prepare their own survival kits or Grab N ‘Go bags that contain the basics for emergency evacuations.

Globe also practices Call Tree exercises consistently for proper employee accounting in the event of an emergency, crisis, or disaster, and has also set up a hotline that employees can call for assistance.

Aside from being a regular participant in earthquake drills conducted by government agencies, the Company’s Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) team also annually conducts integrated earthquake and fire drills in various locations around the country across the country to train and resuscitate site personnel on appropriate response to emergencies.

Globe’s emergency response procedures are guided by the Occupational Health and Safety Policy and Occupational Health and Safety Management System under ISO 450001 which is part of the Company’s Enterprise-wide Certification for Integrated Management System. This is also in line with the company’s comprehensive Business Continuity Management System under ISO 22301 which ensures continued service provision in the event of a disaster.

The Occupational Health and Safety Team also regularly organizes training for Emergency Response Team (ERT) members to ensure they are fully capable of providing support and response during emergencies. This includes first aid, basic life support and emergency response training.

Moreover, the Occupational Health and Safety team is evaluating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at various Globe sites as well as ensuring that the company complies with legal and regulatory requirements while applying best practices across the organization.

All of these actions are part of Globe’s commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities – which highlights the importance of making cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. It also calls for comprehensive disaster risk management at all levels in line with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 through integration of policies and plans towards inclusion, resource efficiency, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and resilience to disasters.

Learn more about Globe’s initiatives by visiting https://www.globe.com.ph/.

