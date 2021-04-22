The Legoland Discovery Center in Milpitas marks the opening date





There is brick news on the horizon for LEGO fans in the Bay Area as the long-awaited Legoland Discovery Center at the Great Mall in Milpitas will open its colorful doors on May 25. And that’s more than 13 months after the original opening plan, which has shattered along with many other things with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we’ll take it.

The 31,000-square-foot attraction is designed for children between the ages of 3 and 10, but some features seem to be good for more than the little ones. There is Miniland, where famous Bay Area structures such as the Golden Gate Bridge and Winchester Mystery House have been recreated in miniature versions using 1.5 million bricks; Cinema that adds wind, rain and snow effects to a 3D adventure; Earthquake table and hands-on workshops with Master Model Builder Sam Suksiri. There will also be a coffee shop and a retail store of course.

After a year we’ve all been through, you might be cautious about diving into anything practical, so the announcement emphasized that “high-frequency contact points” would be cleaned up throughout the day. Day tickets are now available for $ 23 each, although if you have a huge LEGO fan at home (and I have more than one), the $ 74.99 Annual Pass might be the way to go. Check it out at www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/bayarea.

Dinner Pleasure in Downtown San Jose: Chef Rodney Pacha, whose restaurant The Shop recently moved to his new home in Downtown San Jose, Fountain Alley, has partnered with a few neighboring businesses to create a truly special series of dining events that kicks off on the 24th April. And while the evening itself looks off the charts, it’s even better because the profits will benefit Hunger at Home, the nonprofit that has been feeding unemployed service workers and others for more than a year.

Baca pulled out all the stops for dinner, which seems like the kind of experience some people complain about not being able to get into San Jose. Diners will meet in The Shop and walk to Mini Boss – Arcade’s bar on the corner of Second and Santa Clara Streets – for a cocktail and then return to Fountain Alley for a seven-course meal. The menu includes braised pork and Pacific Coast Red Snapper, with wine and beer, and coffee and espresso from Academic Coffee. After dinner, everyone will be invited to eat homemade truffles and peek at the new Nova restaurant / bar that will soon open at the former site of Tres Gringos.

Experience is limited to 21 pairs and costs $ 155 per person. You can see the full list and make a reservation at chefsmarket1.square.site.

PLAY TAKES ON PANDEMIC ISOLATION: Troubled times – like the year we went through – often produce thought-provoking art, and that seems to be the case with “Alone Together,” which is the April 24 live production of the San Jose State Theater Arts Program. The play features eight short sketches by playwrights – including Anne Garcia Romero, Jamie Brandley and Brian Utano – about the experiences of individuals throughout the epidemic and is shown at the Hammer Theater Center. Tickets for the 7:30 PM live broadcast are available for $ 10 at hammertheatre.com.

Director Oluchi Nwokocha said the play “addresses all the emotions we have experienced during this time either with our partners, ourselves, our friends and our family.” “It’s a great show for our students and the work they’ve done during this crazy time.”

Barnaby Dulles, director of film and theater production at SJSU, said getting students and staff back to work at Hammer was also an inspiring experience. “Everyone who works in this live broadcast has the enthusiasm and dedication that I haven’t seen in the 20 years that I worked at SJSU,” he said. “I think it’s a sign of better times.”

