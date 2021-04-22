The most destructive earthquakes in the history of the Soviet Union





Destruction of Ashgabat Stanislav Kouritnikov / Sputnik

On October 6, 1948, at about 1 a.m., Ashgabat, the capital of the Turkmen Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR), was shaken by strong tremors measuring 7-10 on the Richter scale. The fragile one-story earthen houses that make up most of the city’s architecture collapsed almost instantly, becoming the graves of thousands of residents.

“The lights went out … for several seconds in a pitch black, the rumbling of the dilapidated buildings could be heard and the wooden beams cracked,” recalls Tikhon Bolderev of the local medical service. , Which engulfed the city, followed by a deadly silence. The air was filled with thick, suffocating dust. Not a single voice, not a single cry for help, not a voice from any animal – as if every living thing had perished under the rubble. After only a short time, the first signs of life appeared: cries for help, moans of the wounded, crying of children, mourning and grief for their missing loved ones. “

State Museum of Turkmenistan

The fires broke out in the industrial enterprises, of which there were more than 200 of them in the city. Residents have tried to get their relatives out of the rubble, often to no avail. To accumulate unrest on top of the unrest, prisoners escaped from the ruined local prison and took weapons from police stations. Looting, robbery and murder increased dramatically.

To save people and alleviate the disaster, troops, police, medical personnel, food, medicine, clothes, building materials and equipment were dispatched to Ashgabat. Since all hospitals were in ruins, temporary patient warehouses were set up on the streets. Because of the risk of infection in the heat, doctors had no choice but to amputate the affected limbs, which would have been saved under normal circumstances.

One of the most destructive earthquakes in history, killing 30-100,000 residents of Ashgabat and its environs. In 1949 work began to rebuild the Turkmen capital practically from scratch.

Severo Kurilsk extermination

On November 5, 1952, an earthquake measuring 9 on the Richter scale hit 130 km of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Pacific Ocean. At five in the morning, people along the Soviet coast felt tremors.

Damage to settlements was relatively minor: cracks in the ground and walls of buildings. However, the earthquake caused something more terrible – a tsunami. And it proved fatal for one Soviet town in particular.

The first wave struck Severo Kurilsk in Paramosher, one of the Kuril Islands, 20 minutes after the earthquake. State Security Officer Derabin recalls: “… We had not yet reached the district office when we heard a loud noise, then the sea broke. We looked around and saw a huge wall of water heading towards the island from the sea… I ordered to warn people to fire weapons and shout,“ Water! “At the same time, we headed to the hills. Upon hearing the noise and the screaming, people started running from their apartments in whatever happened that they were wearing clothes (most of them wore underwear, bare feet) and followed us on higher ground.”

Half an hour after the arrival of the first wave, a second, more destructive wave, reaching a height of 20 meters, arrived. Believing the worst was over, people had already started going down the hills and returning home. This second wall of water dealt the most terrible blow. “There were corpses strewn on the ground,” Lev Dombrovsky recalls. “A man was hanging from a lift mast. One of the panels made of buildings was not structurally damaged, but the roof, doors and windows were smashed.”

The third wave that followed quickly swept through the sea anything that could still be. Whole houses, roofs and rubble were seen floating in coastal waters mixed with lifeless bodies. According to official data, the disaster in Severo Korilsk killed 2,336 people – more than half of the city’s population.

Tragedy in Armenia Alexander Gracenkov / Sputnik

The Spitak earthquake, which measured 9 on the Richter scale, lasted barely half a minute, but that was long enough to destroy half of the Armenian SSR. The energy released into the rupture zone on that frightening day, December 7, 1988, was equivalent to ten atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima.

The epicenter of the devastating earthquake was the city of Spitak in the north of the country. “At first, there was a very strong rumble. Then after a few seconds, the ground started to shake.” Eyewitness Jake Margarian says, “I threw a few feet to one side.” “I got up. I wanted to jump [from the window in the room] But I didn’t have time. After a few seconds, there was a second tremor. Everything was shaking so violently that it was impossible to stand upright. “

The second shock waves were much stronger than the first. The entire multi-storey buildings collapsed like a house of cards, and those who could not get out were buried in the rubble. The asphalt rose and fell in a wave motion. In the local mountains, a crack appeared six meters deep and 37 kilometers long.

Practically nothing left of Spitak. Dozens of other villages and cities, and about 300 villages were affected by the earthquake. About 25-45,000 people have died, 140,000 people have life-altering injuries, and more than half a million people have been displaced.

All USSR resources were sent to aid Armenia. And 111 countries around the world sent humanitarian supplies to the earthquake zone. With the help of the army and volunteers, 16,000 people have been pulled from the rubble, and more than 40,000 people have been pulled out from the worst-affected areas.

Reporter Natalia Kozlova recalls that “the worst thing was not the many dead people covered in carpets, blankets and flowers in stadiums, squares, and cracked streets”: “The survivors were the most chasing them. They wandered slowly, like ghosts. Nobody shouted or even raised their voice … if he asked a question.” They answered, “If the hand leads them, they follow. But as soon as I let go of their hands, they turn around and come back.”

