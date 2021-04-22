Uncategorized
Australia-New Zealand travel bubbles bring many families together – BBC News
Emotional families came together when quarantined trips between Australia and New Zealand began. Travelers from Sydney to Auckland said they were excited, excited and unable to sleep at the start of the trip. The bubble means that the people of Australia have been able to travel freely to New Zealand for the first time in more than a year. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
