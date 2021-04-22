The death of Ella Kissi-Debrah: the law says the limits of air pollution must be tightened





Ella Kissi-Debrah was just nine years old when she had a severe asthma attack. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

But the impact of his death could be felt in the years to come, after forensics said last year that air pollution had caused his death – the first ruling in the UK. Today, he released a report urging the government to tighten legal limits. The government has said it will consider the recommendations and respond in due course. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source