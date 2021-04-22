George Floyd: Probe joined the Minneapolis police after Derek Chauvin was convicted





Warning: This report contains disturbing images. It took just over 10 hours for the jury to decide Derek Chauvin’s guilt (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

It took just over 10 hours for the jury to decide Derek Chauvin’s guilt. In a unanimous decision, George Floyd was found guilty of murder and manslaughter. President Biden said Chauvin’s action was a “full-day murder,” but that the courage of prosecution witnesses, including the police, was needed to give the judicial system a basic responsibility. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source