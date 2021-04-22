Chauvin’s death sentence handed down by George Floyd, Biden says – BBC News





U.S. President Joe Biden said condemning the former police officer when George Floyd was assassinated “could be a huge step forward in the run for American justice.” White officer Derek Chauvin was shot on his knees on the neck of African-American Mr. Floyd for more than nine minutes, creating mass protests against racism that spread around the world. Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The sentence is likely to take up to two months, and the former police officer could spend decades in jail. Subscribe HERE please http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source