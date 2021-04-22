There has been no earthquake at Taal volcano in the past 24 hours, Alert Level 2 still exists – Manila Bulletin





The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has not detected any volcanic earthquake in Taal volcano in the past 24 hours.

Despite this, Phivolcs maintained alerts level 2 or “increased turbulence” over the volcano, indicating that severe eruptions, volcanic earthquakes, slight ash, fatal accumulations or expulsion of volcanic gas could occur.

In the latest volcanoes bulletin released on Thursday, April 22, the agency recorded a low-level earthquake since 9:05 a.m. on April 8, while activity at the main Taal crater consisted of weak emission of steam-laden plumes of steam that rose five meters.

It also measured large sulfur dioxide emissions averaging 2010 tons / day on April 21, while high temperatures were measured at 71.8 ° C and a pH of 1.59 from the main crater lake on March 4 and February 12, respectively.

Earth’s deformation parameters have also observed a slow and steady enlargement and expansion of the Taal region that began after the January 2020 eruption.

The agency stated that these criteria indicate continuous magma activity in the shallow depths under the edifice.

While maintaining the alert level, Phivolcs recommends prohibiting entry to Taal Volcano Island, the area of ​​constant danger in Taal, especially areas adjacent to the main pit and Daang Kastila fissure, as well as occupancy and boat rides at Taal Lake.

Local government units were advised to continuously assess and improve their preparedness in the event of renewed unrest.

Likewise, civil aviation authorities have been urged to advise pilots to avoid flying near the volcano because fly ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind refilled ash may pose risks to aircraft.

