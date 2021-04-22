La Latino is the story of the oldest earthquake-resistant skyscraper in the world





The Pacific coast of Mexico, on the Ring of Fire, is the region with the largest number of earthquakes and volcanoes in the world.

So when Mexican architect Augusto H. lvarez was commissioned to design the famous Torre Latinoamericana, the emblem of the city 182 meters above Mexico City, the possibility of an earthquake in the landing was a reality.

Not to mention other difficulties, like the land, where Mexico City was built on the island of Lake Texcoco. So how do you create what would be the tallest tower in Latin America – until then the Altino Building in São Paulo – so flexible and light that it could withstand even the most terrible earthquakes?

Alvarez took advice from engineer and geologist Leonardo Zivert and American engineer Nathan M. Newmark, who was one of the fathers of earthquake engineering, and decided that this tower, inspired by the Empire State Building and Chrysler in New York, should be made of glass and steel.

Known as la Latino, they used such advanced seismic technology to build the tower that directly embraced the country’s oldest past. This is because they used the same concept that the ancient Aztecs used in Tenochtitlan in their constructions, when the Aztecs added log piles under the Templo Mayor, as well as under other pyramids, to act as shock absorbers and dissipate energy from earthquakes.

The unstable, sandy soil on which the tower stands is perforated with more than three hundred concrete pillars, Aztec-style, and the basements are completely hollow so that they act like the waterline of a ship and sway rhythmically with the ground.

They succeeded so well that La Latino became the first skyscraper to be built in an extremely high seismic zone and survived the ravages of three earthquakes: a year after its opening, in 1957, the tower withstood an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale; 1985, another 8.1 gauge; The most recent, in 2017, measures 7.1. During the last period, the only thing that cut the tower down were some glass panels.

Curiosity: La Latino was twinned with the Empire Building not only by its aesthetics but also by its steel beams, manufactured by the same company McClintic-Marshall of Pittsburg (Pennsylvania) and likewise served as a model for many skyscrapers in places of high activity such as Chile or Japan.

Formerly the Moctezuma Zoo during pre-Columbian times and today one of the busiest areas of the city, Latinos unite the past with the present and rise like Babylon to provide a holistic view of the urban, cultural and social diversity of the city.

