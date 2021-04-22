An average 4.3 earthquake strikes near Guchitan de Zaragoza, Heroica Ciudad de Guchitán de Zaragoza, Oaxaca, Mexico / Volcan Discovery





4.3 earthquake on April 22 12:37 pm (GMT -5)

The Mexican National Seismic Service (SSN) reported that an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred just 20 minutes ago 20 minutes ago about 82 km northeast of Joshetin de Zaragoza, Mexico. Juchitán de Zaragoza, Oaxaca, Mexico, around noon on Thursday April 22, 2021 at 12:37 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. EMSC, which listed it as a 4.3 magnitude earthquake as well. Include cities or towns near the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak tremor, 5 de November (La Cristalina) (No. 34) located 21 km from the epicenter, Santa Maria Cimalaba (population 2,500) 34 km away, Santo Domingo Zanatepec (population. 7200) 39 km, Las Amelpass (8800) 58 km, Chahuit (population 9800) 62 km, Union Hidalgo (13700) 63 km away, Cintalapa de Figueroa (population 42,500) 71 km, Juchitan de Zaragoza (population 74,800) at 82 km, Arriaga (area 24400) at 83 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important news about what becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: April 22, 2021 12:37 PM local time (April 22, 2021 17:37 GMT) Size: 4.3 Depth: 125.0 km Latitude / Longitude: 16.83 ° North / 94.37 ° West (San Miguel Chimalaba, Oaxaca, Mexico) Primary data source: SSN

