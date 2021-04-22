Earthquakes Rock Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic; There is no tsunami threat





A series of earthquakes, indicated by points on this map, struck the area around Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic over the past 24 hours. Photo: USGS

A series of earthquakes struck both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic today; While they were being felt in the area, they were not strong enough to cause a tsunami. As such, there is no risk of a tsunami yet.

Of the ten earthquakes that struck in the past 24 hours, 7 were earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or greater. The strongest, at 3.7, struck 2.5 miles east-southeast of La Barqueira, Puerto Rico after 1 PM ET. before one hour. It hit 3.4 38 miles north of San Antonio. During the night, 3.1 and 3.4 earthquakes hit the southern coast of Puerto Rico. A 3.7 also struck 30 miles northeast of Michigan, Dominican Republic.

While some earthquakes hit the north of the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, most occurred along the southern coast of Puerto Rico where a strong earthquake struck in 2020. It is possible that these earthquakes will continue in the aftershocks of that strong earthquake that struck the island in January 2020. That 6.4 caused severe damage In Puerto Rico, including widespread blackouts in most of the island. A swarm of earthquakes started here in December 2019 and unrest has continued since then.

View of La Soufriere volcano erupting on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, captured at 11:08 am. Photo: Richard Robertson / University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center

These earthquakes occur near the northern edge of the Caribbean Plate, a predominantly oceanic tectonic plate that lies beneath Central America and the Caribbean Sea off the northern coast of South America. The Caribbean Plate borders the North American Plate, the South American Plate, the Nazca Plate and the Cocos Plate. These plate boundaries are home to continuous seismic activity, including frequent earthquakes, occasional tsunamis, and sometimes volcanic eruptions.

While La Soufriere volcano continues to erupt on Saint Vincent Island, this volcanic eruption is not directly related to any seismic activity occurring on the other side of the Caribbean Plate near Puerto Rico.

