More than 20 earthquakes occurred south of Smiley in Gonzales County

April 22, 2021 2:52 PM

Ozzy Mora

Smiley, Texas – When many of us think of earthquakes, some may associate it with one of the most famous fault lines – the San Andreas Fault in California.

In fact, earthquakes are very common in Texas.

A study shows that in West Texas, activity has increased in recent years.

Victoria College assistant professor of geology Matthew Wheeler said this is not always the case.

“Earthquakes happen all the time,” Weiler said. “We don’t feel them.”

In fact, the crossroads are not too far from where these earthquakes occurred.

According to the US Geological Survey online map, there were 24 earthquakes south of Smiley in Gonzales County for the month of April.

25 News Now last scanned the map on Wednesday, April 22.

The electronic map shows that the last earthquake in Smiley was on Tuesday with a magnitude of 2.2. the size.

Smiley is about an hour from Victoria.

“I think the last 15 or so have had about Smiley … there is a 3.3. [magnitude] “Or smaller, most of them are so small that they won’t even feel it,” Weiler said. “I wouldn’t feel anxious, and I’m not surprised because if it’s the tectonic history of Texas, but there shouldn’t be concern.”

The recent increase in earthquakes in the central United States is mainly due to the disposal of waste fluids, which are a by-product of oil production, according to the US Geological Survey.

Many earthquakes are associated with hydraulic fracturing.

Here is a statement from the US Geological Survey about why earthquakes are related to hydraulic fracturing:

Reports of hydraulic fracturing causing felt earthquakes are extremely rare. However, wastewater from hydraulically fractured wells can cause “induced” earthquakes when it is injected into deep wastewater wells.

Wastewater disposal wells run longer and inject much more fluid than hydraulic fracturing operations. Wastewater injection can raise pressure levels in the rock formation over much longer periods of time and over larger areas than hydraulic fracturing does. Hence, wastewater injection is more likely to cause earthquakes than hydraulic fracturing.

Most wastewater injection wells are not related to physical earthquakes. A combination of many factors is necessary for injection to cause perceptible earthquakes.

The last documented earthquake near Victoria was in March 2019 in Cuero.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.0.

I asked 25 News Now Weiler if Victoria would experience any earthquake.

“Maybe, but I strongly doubt it,” he said.

