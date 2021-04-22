Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.6 earthquake – Philippine Sea, 35 km southeast of Abu Yug, Philippines, Friday, April 23, 2021 4:31 a.m. (GMT +8)





An average earthquake of 4.6 magnitude at a depth of 10 km

APRIL 22 20:36 UTC: First Report: VolcanoDiscovery after 5 minutes. 22 April 20:46: Now using data updates from EMSC … [show all] … 22 April 20:50: Volume recalculated from 4.4 to 4.6. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 9.0 to 39.0 km (5.6 to 24 mi). The epicenter site was corrected at 4.5 km (2.8 mi) towards ENE. 22 April 20:56: Depth of the epicenter was recalculated from 39.0 to 10.0 km (24 to 6.2 miles). Epicenter location corrected at 13 km (8.3 mi) toward E.22 April 22:02: Epicenter location corrected 1.6 km (1 mi) southwest.

Update Thursday, April 22, 2021, 8:51 PM

4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Abu Yug, Leyte, Eastern Visayas, Philippines

Earthquake 4.6 Apr 23 4:31 am (GMT +8)

An average magnitude 4.6 earthquake was reported early in the morning near Abu Yuj, Leyte, Eastern Visayas, Philippines, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the earthquake struck Friday April 23, 2021 at 4:31 am local time on Moderately about, shallow depth of 39 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. And seismology (PHIVOLCS), which classified it as a 4.4 magnitude earthquake. A third agency, the US Geological Survey, reported the same 4.6 magnitude earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake was not supposed to cause any significant damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. . A weak tremor was probably felt in Polahongon (population 2,700) located 14 km from the epicenter, Abuyog (population 15,600) at 31 km, Baybay (population 17,700) 39 km away, and Maasin (population 18,300) The distance of 47 km includes towns or other cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as a very weak shaking Tanawan (population 16,600) located 70 km from the epicenter, and Ormoc city (population 191200) 79 km away, Tacloban City ( Its population is 242100 people). ) At 85 km, Panalanoy (population 189,100) 86 km, and Surigao City (population 87,800) at 89 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: April 22, 2021 20:31:21 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Friday, April 23, 2021 4:31 a.m. (GMT +8) Size: 4.6 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 10.49 ° N / 125.2 ° E (Philippine Sea, Eastern Visayas, Philippines) Nearest volcano: Cabalian (43 km / 27 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 16 km (10 mi) northwest of Hinundayan (population: 2,690) -> See nearby earthquakes ! 35 km (22 mi) southeast of Abu Yuj (Leyte) (Population: 15,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) ESE from Bay Bay (Leyte) (population: 17,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 56 km (35 mi)) northeast of Masin (South Leyte) (population: 18,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 72 km (45 mi) south of Tanawan (Leyte) (Population: 16,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 84 km (52 ​​mi) northwest of Surigao (Karaja) (Population: 87,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 86 km (54 mi) southeast of Tacloban City (Population: 242100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 87 km (54 mi) southeast of Ormoc City (Population: 191,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 87 km (54 miles) south of Panalanoi (population: 189,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 647 km (402 mi) SO south of Manila (National Capital Region) (crackle): 1,600,000) -> See nearby earthquakes Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 20.8 ° C (69 ° F), humidity: 92% , Wind: 2 m / s (3 knots) from SW Primary data source: EMSC (Euro-Mediterranean Seismic Center) Rated power: 5 × 1011 Joules (139 MWh, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource4.610 kmLEYTE, PHILIPPINESEMSCunspecifiedn / aLEYTE, PHILIPPINESVolcanoDiscovery 4,639 km9 Km SW of Silago, Philippines USGS4.49 km013 Km N 40 ° E of Sogod (Southern Leyte), Philippines PHIVOLCS4.5GLeyte Reports

Bontoc Southern Leyte / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds: Scary .. wake me up | One user found this interesting.

Sujod, South Leyte (28.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Clanking, shaking / 5-10 seconds: I was awake and my bed was shaking.

Bontock, South Leyte (28.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / very short

4 km north to bei bai town / very weak vibration (MMI II) / 10-15 seconds: slight dizziness was felt more than vibration, and slight friction sounds could be heard on wooden parts of the house.

Bontock (36 km southwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 30-60 seconds: it made me feel frightened

Sogod, Leyte Southern / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 sec

29.1 km from the epicenter [Map] / Strong vibration (MMI VI) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Batu Leyte (48.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Heilongus, Leyte (50.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 30-60 seconds: vibrating table, chairs and chandeliers

