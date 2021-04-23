India has set a record for new cases amid oxygen shortages – BBC News





India is subject to a second vicious wave and the acute shortage of oxygen is creating more fear in the face of its health system. In the last 24 hours alone, more than 2,000 people have been killed and nearly 300,000 new cases have been reported in the country. The country now brings all confirmed cases to 16 million, from 31.9 million in the U.S. alone to a second. The situation has resulted in the Delhi Supreme Court publicly criticizing the central government for managing the city's oxygen crisis.

