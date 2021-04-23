Ethiopian nomads are struggling to survive on the front lines of the climate crisis





For the nomadic people of the Afar region of Ethiopia, an area known as the "cradle of humanity," and once famous for finding a three-million-year-old fossil named Lucy, action against climate change may not come soon.

One of the hottest places on the planet, it gets even hotter. People continue to rain and build settlements when they find water. But as these rains become increasingly scarce, their very existence is under threat. We traveled to the region to visit the town of Afar and witness the struggle for survival.



