Climate crisis: Biden is committed to reducing carbon emissions, but will it change?





It was a tremendous change in Donald Trump's time, as he sniffed at the science of climate change and pulled out of the Paris Agreement.

President Biden has announced that the US will halve its carbon emissions – at 2005 levels – by 2030. Xi Jinping said China, the world's biggest polluter, will be carbon neutral by 2060. Vladimir Putin and Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro also made positive noises. But how much difference will it really make?



