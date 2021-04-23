BBC Newsnight – Why has India’s second increase in Covid overwhelmed?





India has the highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases in the world, with the highest number of deaths in the country in 24 hours. Has the government failed in the country?

It has about 16 million confirmed cases, second only to the U.S. The country is struggling with a second wave, which exacerbates fears about its health care system. Crowds have sprung up outside the hospitals in major cities, crowded. Several people have died waiting for oxygen and six hospitals in the capital Delhi have been completely depleted. Families are waiting for hours to perform funeral rites, Reuters news agency reported, with at least one Delhi incinerator building pirates in its car park to deal with the numbers arriving. Accurate figures and data from 22 April 2021. #Newsnight #Coronavirus #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

