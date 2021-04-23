The substitute jury reveals what convinced Chauvin of his guilt





Lisa Christensen, Derek Chauvin’s alternate jury judge told reporters that Dr. Martin Tobin, the doctor who explained how George Floyd died, was convinced of the guilt of the former police officer. As an alternate juror, Christens was present throughout the trial but was removed from office before deliberations were held, so he was not one of 12 jurors who voted to convict Chauvin, who was charged with two counts of murder and one count of murder. #CNN #New.



