The body cam video shows a black teenager who was accused of shooting two women with a knife





In Columbus, Ohio, officials released an additional video of a body camera when a police officer shot and killed a black teenager who charged two women with a knife. “We don’t have all the facts yet, but we do know that a 16-year-old girl, a child from that community, tragically died last night,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther told reporters. “Bottom line: Did Ma’Khia Bryant have to die yesterday?” he added. “How did we get here? It’s the failure of our community. Some are to blame but we are all responsible.” Ginther said state investigators will determine “whether the officer involved was wrong, and if so, we will hold him accountable.” Police identified the officer who fired the shots as Nicholas Reardon, who was hired in December 2019. The officer is out of street service while the investigation is being conducted. Calls seeking police union comments have not been returned. The deadly shooting occurs at a time when police are investigating the force across the nation (and in Columbus specifically). In February, former Columbus police officer Adam Coy was indicted on Andre Hill on charges related to the deadly shooting of a 47-year-old black man. #CNN #JasonCarroll #ErinBrunettOutFront.



