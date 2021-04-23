Global Earthquake Report for Friday, April 23, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Try our free app!

See also: monthly reports

Fri, 23 Apr 2021 06:20

06:20 am | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on April 23, 2021

Summary: 2 earthquakes 5.0+, 39 earthquakes 4.0+, 121 earthquakes 3.0+, 262 earthquakes 2.0+ (424 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 2 earthquakes, 4+: 39 earthquakes, 3+: 121 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 262 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 2.2 x 1013 joules (6.21 gigawatt hours, i.e. what Equivalent to 5,341 tons of TNT or 0.3 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.2 Philippine Sea earthquake, Japan, April 22, 2021 23: 11: 40.76 # 2: 5.2 South Pacific Earthquake, Fiji, April 23 3:14 pm (GMT +13) # 3: 4.9 New Zealand earthquake April 22, 2021 8:07 pm (GMT +12) # 4: 4.9 Talaud Islands earthquake, Indonesia, April 23 2: 33 am (GMT +8) # 5: 4.8 earthquake 77 km Al Suroeste De El Astillero, Nicaragua, 2021-04-22 10: 32: 47 # 6: 4.8 earthquake New Guinea, Papua New Guinea, April 23 8:00 am (GMT +10) # 7: 4.6 New Zealand earthquake April 22 8:57 pm (GMT +12) # 8: Fiji region 4.6 earthquake April 21 8:55 pm (GMT -12) # 9: 4.6 earthquake southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia, April 23 1:35 am (GMT + 7) # 10: 4.6 Lit earthquake, Philippines, April 23, 2021 4:31 am (GMT +8) Earthquakes felt: # 1: 4.2 Earthquake Madeira Islands, Portugal Region, Morocco, April 23 1:59 am (-1 GMT) – 102 Reports No. 2: 4.6 Leyte earthquake, Philippines, April 23, 2021 4:31 am (GMT +8) – 10 reports # 3: 2.6 Croatia earthquake April 22 2021 08:18 GMT – 7 reports # 4: 3.1 9 km WSW earthquake from Toms Place, California, USA, April 22, 2021 12:00 am (GMT -7) – 5 Reports # 5: 4.9 New Zealand April 22, 2021 8:07 pm (GMT +12) – 5 Reports # 6: 2.4 Earthquake 5 km northeast of Patray, Greece, April 22, 2021 13:35 GMT – 5 reports # 7: 2.2 earthquake northwest of Zircat, Morocco, April 23, 2021 00:03 GMT – 2 reports # Earthquake 8: 4.1 18 km W from Tilos, Greece, April 22 10:49 pm (GMT +3 ) – Two Reports No. 9: 3.8 earthquake of 24 km Al SUR De SAN MARCOS, GRO, Mexico, 2021-04-22 04: 19:15 (Hora de México) – Two Reports No. 10: 3.7 earthquake of 4 km ESE from La Parguera, Puerto Rico April 22, 2021 17:01 GMT – Two reports No. 11: 4.8 earthquake of 77 km Al Suroeste De El A stillero, Nicaragua, 2021-04-22 10:32:47 – Two earthquake statistics reports:

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Just 12 minutes ago, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Iwaki, Iwaki-shi, Fukushima, Japan. The tremor was recorded early in the afternoon of Friday April 23, 2021 at 2:12 pm local time, at a fairly shallow depth of 51.4 km below the surface. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that a magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred 37 minutes ago 58 kilometers northwest of the Moroccan city of Essaouira. … Read all A 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the morning on Friday April 23, 2021 at 1:59 am local time near Essaouira, Essaouira Governorate, Marrakech-Safi, Morocco, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) . … Read all A 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred on the afternoon of Thursday April 22, 2021 at 5:52 pm local time near Anchorage, Alaska, USA, according to the US Geological Survey. … Read all A 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred just 21 minutes ago 64 kilometers southwest of Huarme, Peru, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). … read everything

Support us – help us upgrade our services!

We really love working to bring you the latest volcanoes and earthquakes data from around the world. Maintaining our free website and apps, however, requires significant time and resources. We need funding to increase the hardware and software capacity as well as the support of our editorial team. We aim to provide continuous service wherever an earthquake or volcano erupts, and your donation can do it! Every donation would be greatly appreciated. If you find the information useful and want to support our team in integrating more features, writing great content, and in upgrading our software and hardware, please make a donation (PayPal or credit card payment online).

Planned Features:

Weather reports, tsunami alerts, design upgrades, faster response, thanks to your previous donations, these features have been added recently: Earthquake archives from 1900 onwards Additional seismic data sources Improved English content Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts And Volcanoes Online: Android | Thank you!





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos