“Like 190 moons”: Weir examines Biden’s climate promise





President Joe Biden kicked off the virtual climate summit with the participation of 40 other world leaders, announcing an ambitious cut in greenhouse gas emissions that will put the US back at the center of the global effort to tackle the climate crisis and reduce carbon emissions. At a two-day White House summit, Biden pledged that the United States would reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% -52% below its 2005 emissions level by 2030. The goals are part of the Paris climate agreement. When Biden was reunited when he took office, they are not binding and the administration has not unveiled a plan on how the US will comply with them. Officials said Biden and his team reached the final number at a meeting at the White House on Wednesday morning. CNN’s Bill Weir explains the challenges President Biden faces and why his vote is so ambitious. #BillWeir #CNN #ClimateCrisis.



