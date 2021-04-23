



San Jose Earthquakes welcomes fans on April 24th

Fans of the San Jose Earthquakes soccer team will be allowed to return to the stands for the first time in more than a year. No evidence of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test is needed to enter.

For the team house opening in Paypal Park, capacity will be limited to 3,600 fans.

“We are very excited about this match on Saturday, it was a long year,” said Jared Chawali, Director of Operations for San Jose Earthquakes.

In the San Jose Earthquakes home, a new field and signage were installed. The stadium is now Paypal Park after a new naming rights deal.

On a rainy day, March 7, 2020 was the last fan game.

Some fans were allowed to watch matches from their cars on a large screen during the pandemic, which was different.

“To get energy back in Paypal Park, it’s going to be an amazing experience,” said Shuli.

Capacity will be set at 20 percent to adhere to social distancing protocols. Masks are required and fans will be seated in compartments for up to six people.

Tickets are issued contactless on cell phones.

One thing you don’t need to worry about is showing evidence of vaccination.

“State guidelines do not require you to have a negative Covid test or vaccination at the orange level, so we are following all official state and county health guidelines,” said Shauli.

The place is in the open air with an outdoor concourse.

“We’re definitely missing the MLS season,” said Kyle Taylor, manager at Smoking Big Barbeque.

Across the street, Smoking Pig BBQ Restaurant is hiring and hiring. Before the pandemic, it was full of fans before playing.

“We are eager to see what the limited capacity brings us,” Taylor said.

“I’m very excited,” said Nancy Klein, director of economic development for the city of San Jose. “Earthquakes are a great rest for the city.”

Klein said the city’s landscapes would not be the same without live sports.

The stadium is reopening as the San Jose Sharks are scheduled to welcome fans again at the SAP Center on Monday.

“Going back and experiencing the game together is a source of hope,” Klein said.

“I’m happy about that,” said John Pujols from San Jose. “Finally we can return to the park.”

The road is way too long, Pujols said. He can’t wait to take root personally.

“People need to go out and feel comfortable again, so I feel like this is going to be a step forward to feeling comfortable,” Pujols said.

Saturday’s match against FC Dallas was sold to season ticket holders. The match starts at 12:30 in the afternoon

