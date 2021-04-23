Uncategorized
“My wife took my children and went into IS” – BBC News
Arthur’s wife took her daughters to Syria and joined IS. This is the story of how he translated his children. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
The World in Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP
Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP
Just good news https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246 .
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]